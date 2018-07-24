Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna(Urban): Nearly 2.67 lakh more houses sanctioned for urban poor in 10 states under PMAY (U)

The approval was given in a meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee of PMAY(U), which was held under the chairmanship of Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra.

The Centre today approved construction of nearly 2.67 lakh more affordable houses for the poor in 10 states under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna(Urban), with Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra being allocated over 50,000 housing units each, an official said. According to the official, with the sanctioning of 2,67,546 more housing units, after subsuming projects under the Rajiv Awas Yojana, the total number of houses being funded under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna would be 53,74,306 houses.

The approval was given in a meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee of PMAY(U), which was held under the chairmanship of Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra. The ministry said Madhya Pradesh has been sanctioned 59,421 houses, while 55,296 housing units were authorised for Gujarat, followed by 52,935 for Maharashtra, 36,370 for Uttar Pradesh, 26,604 for West Bengal, 15,924 for Bihar, 8,600 for Rajasthan, 7,961 for Chhattisgarh, 2,442 for Punjab and 1,993 for Uttarakhand.

The official said the total estimated cost to execute these housing projects under Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category is around Rs 13,678.81 crore. The ministry said that central assistance of Rs 3919.32 crore will be provided to execute these projects.