Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban): 2.75 lakh home-buyers avail CLSS under PMAY (U); Gujarat tops chart

November 28, 2018

Around 2.75 lakh beneficiaries have availed a subsidy scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), with Gujarat topping the chart, the government said Wednesday.

Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh had the most number of beneficiaries under the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) after Gujarat.

Over 88,000 beneficiaries have been disbursed CLSS in Gujarat, while 74,000 people have availed the subsidy in Madhya Pradesh in three categories – economically weaker section (EWS), low income group (LIG) and middle income group (MIG) categories under the PMAY (U). Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said more than 15,000 beneficiaries have got CLSS in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh each, followed by Tamil Nadu with 12,000 beneficiaries.

Under the CLSS, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry provides a subsidy of up to Rs 2.67 lakh to the beneficiaries. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) has four components — CLSS, In Situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) and Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC). Under these the government provides central assistance to beneficiaries to construct their own houses.

According to the ministry’s secretary, BLC has topped the chart with 56 per cent in the category of popularity among beneficiaries of PMAY (U), followed by AHP with 33 per cent, ISSR with seven per cent and CLSS with four per cent.

Mishra said the cumulative number of houses sanctioned under the PMAY (U) so far is 65,04,037 with the approval of construction for around 2.05 lakh more affordable houses for the benefit of urban poor under PMAY on Wednesday.

The PMAY (U), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015, aims to ensure “Housing for all by 2022” by providing financial assistance to beneficiaries.

Mishra said the ministry has set a target of sanctioning 80 lakh houses under the PMAY (U) and that 12 lakh houses have so far handed over to the beneficiaries across the country.

The secretary said as many as 25 lakh houses will be completed under PMAY (U).

