Power-up: All-India average electricity cut duration falls in May

The all-India average duration of power cuts was 5 hours and 28 minutes in May, 2 hours 24 minutes shorter than the same month last year. States, which recorded significant improvement in cutting supply outage, included Uttar Pradesh (2.48 hours vs 8.43 hours), Rajasthan (26 minutes vs 17.53 hours) and Kerala (1.31 hours vs 7.52 hours). While Haryana and Chhatisgarh managed to reduce year-on-year (y-o-y) outage duration, these states faced power cuts for 18:37 hours and 17.17 hours in the month, respectively. Apart from Punjab and Karnataka, electricity outages in all other major states were shorter in May compared to 2018. Data was not available for Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Jharkhand. The data has been sourced from 1,378 IT-enabled towns covered under the Central government's Integrated Power Development Scheme. Reduction in outage duration, coupled with the increase in domestic power supply on the back of the government's household electrification drive led to the country's peak power demand rise 6.7% y-o-y to 1,76,381 mega-watt in May. Electricity produced by conventional power plants in May recorded a rise of 5.1% y-o-y, thanks to a surge in demand stemming from poll-related activities in the scorching summer. Since electricity cannot be stored, generation is the most robust indicator of consumption trends. The drop in power cuts follows power ministry proposal to introduce a penalty mechanism against discoms for outages other than 'force majeure' conditions or technical faults.