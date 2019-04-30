Power plants seen bidding for 3GW Gujarat PPA in June

By: |
Published: April 30, 2019 7:18:34 AM

Additionally, the provision of penalty for gratuitous loadsheddings in the tariff policy would also push discoms to have adequate PPAs tied up.

Union power minister RK Singh told FE earlier this year that the proposals in the upcoming tariff policy have provision where the regulator would assess if discoms have sufficient long-term and mid-term PPAs to meet their respective annual average demand.

The Gujarat government is likely to conduct reverse auction to tie up long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) for 3,000 MW power generation capacity in June, people aware of the development said.

“The tender has been called to adequately prepare the state for the upcoming surge in power demand in the next four-five years,” a senior official from the state’s power department told FE.

The power supply to the state will have to begin within 54 months of signing the PPA.

Power plants having captive mines or fuel supply linkages from Coal India mines are eligible to participate in the bidding. Additionally, bids would also be accepted under the tolling mechanism, where coal mines allotted to state-owned power plants can be transferred to private generating units. The lowest bidder would win PPAs.

Gujarat was the first state to invite tender under the tolling policy in August 2017 when the ceiling tariff was kept at `2.82/unit.

The long-term PPA (for 25 years) tender comes after a long lacuna amid a large section of the thermal electricity generation industry grappling with stress in the sector due to lack of enough power demand. Experts have pointed out that PPAs of about only 1.5 GW have been signed in the last four years across the country.

Currently, major distribution companies (discoms) have already tied up excessive long-term PPAs to meet their respective demand and most of them resort to short-term arrangements to address temporary seasonal surge in demand. However, Crisil expects rapid urbanisation and rural electrification to raise residential power requirement, in turn increasing overall power demand at compound annual growth rate of 6.5-6.8% during FY19-FY23.

Union power minister RK Singh told FE earlier this year that the proposals in the upcoming tariff policy have provision where the regulator would assess if discoms have sufficient long-term and mid-term PPAs to meet their respective annual average demand.

Additionally, the provision of penalty for gratuitous loadsheddings in the tariff policy would also push discoms to have adequate PPAs tied up.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Power plants seen bidding for 3GW Gujarat PPA in June
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition