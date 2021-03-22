  • MORE MARKET STATS

Power output flat in February on y-o-y basis

March 22, 2021 3:45 AM

Generation from renewable energy sources moderated in the month (by 3%), while that from conventional sources increased, albeit marginally (by 0.1%), on a year-on-year basis.

Electricity consumption at 104.7 BUs was 6% lower than in January’21 and 0.1% less than in February’20.Electricity consumption at 104.7 BUs was 6% lower than in January’21 and 0.1% less than in February’20.

Electricity generation of 112 billion units (BUs) in February was 7% lower than in the previous month and 0.2% less than in February’20.

Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

