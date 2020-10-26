Power demand at 14-month high in September

Not only was power generation in September’20 higher than in August (0.4%), it was also the first time in 7 months that it surpassed generation in the same month of last year (3%).
This was due to higher thermal power output, that registered 9% m-o-m and 9.5% y-o-y growth. However, generation from renewable sources fell by 40% m-o-m and was the lowest since December’19.
As for power consumption, it rose to a 14-month high in September, growing 6.3% m-o-m and around 6% y-o-y.
