Power demand at 14-month high in September

October 26, 2020 2:15 AM

This was due to higher thermal power output, that registered 9% m-o-m and 9.5% y-o-y growth. However, generation from renewable sources fell by 40% m-o-m and was the lowest since December’19.

As for power consumption, it rose to a 14-month high in September, growing 6.3% m-o-m and around 6% y-o-y.

Not only was power generation in September’20 higher than in August (0.4%), it was also the first time in 7 months that it surpassed generation in the same month of last year (3%).

As for power consumption, it rose to a 14-month high in September, growing 6.3% m-o-m and around 6% y-o-y.

