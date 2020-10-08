Power consumption shows double digit growth during Oct first week as demand rises

Experts said, power consumption has started showing an increase as commercial and industrial demand improved with easing of lockdown restrictions and is likely to improve further in the coming months.

Power consumption in the country recorded double digit growth in the first week of October at 25.95 billion units (BU) amid buoyancy in industrial and commercial activities.

According to the power ministry data, power consumption grew by 13.65 per cent during October 1 to 7 to 25.95 BU, up from 22.83 BU in the same period last year.

Power consumption in the month of October last year stood at 97.84 BU. Thus, the extrapolation of one week data indicates that power consumption is likely to witness year-on-year growth this month.

Experts said, power consumption has started showing an increase as commercial and industrial demand improved with easing of lockdown restrictions and is likely to improve further in the coming months.

The government had imposed nationwide lockdown on March 25, to contain the spread of COVID-19. Power consumption had declined in March onwards due to fewer economic activities in the country.

The COVID-19 situation affected power consumption for six months in a row from March to August this year.

Power consumption on a year-on-year basis declined 8.7 per cent in March, 23.2 per cent in April, 14.9 per cent in May, 10.9 per cent in June, 3.7 per cent in July and 1.7 per cent in August.

The data showed that electricity consumption grew by 11.73 per cent in February.

Power consumption has shown an improvement after lockdown was eased for economic activities from April 20 this year.

After a gap of six month, power consumption recorded a growth of 5.6 per cent in September this year at 113.54 billion units (BU) from 107.51BU in the same month last year.

Earlier this week, Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh while addressing a virtual conference said, “In September, our power demand was higher than September 2019. So the growth started again. Despite the fact that COVID problem lingers, the growth in our power consumption and demand has started.”

Peak power demand met, the highest supply of power in the country in a day, during October 1 to 7 was recorded at 170.04 GW (on October 7).

Peak power demand met for the month of October last year stood at 164.25 GW.

Peak power demand in September this year recorded a growth of 1.8 per cent at 176.56 GW, compared to 173.45 GW a year ago, the data showed.

Peak power demand met had recorded negative growth from April to August this year due to the pandemic. The peak demand met dropped to 24.9 per cent in April, 8.9 per cent in May, 9.6 in June, 2.7 per cent in July and 5.6 per cent in August.

In March, it was muted at 0.8 per cent.