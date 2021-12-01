Power consumption rises 3.6 pc to 100.42 BU in November

The data shows that there is recovery in power consumption as well as demand in November. (Representational image)

India’s power consumption grew by 3.6 per cent in November to 100.42 billion units (BU), showing consistent recovery for the second month in a row, according to power ministry data. The country’s power consumption had grown by 3.9 per cent in October this year to 113.40 BU compared to 109.17 BU in the same month last year. Last year in November, power consumption stood at 96.88 BU and in the same month in 2019, it was at 93.94 BU.

During November, the peak power demand met or the highest supply in a day stood at 166.19 GW, higher than 160.77 GW in the same month last year.

The data shows that there is recovery in power consumption as well as demand in November. Experts said the recovery in power demand as well as consumption would increase further with government’s efforts to scale up coal supplies at plants and improvement in economic activities following the lifting of lockdown restrictions by states.

As many as 136 power plants with over 166 GW power generation capacity monitored by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) had coal stock of 17.28 million tonnes, enough for nine days (at daily requirement of 1.86 million tonnes) as on November 29, 2021.

As on November 1, 2021, as many as 135 power plants with over 165 GW of installed generation capacity monitored by the CEA had coal stock of 10.96 million tonnes, enough for six days (at daily requirement of 1.8 million tonnes).

The coal stock data shows improvement in the dry fuel situation at thermal power plants in the country with onset of winters and improved coal supplies.

Many states had imposed lockdown restrictions after the second wave of the pandemic hit the nation in April this year and affected the recovery in commercial and industrial power demand as states started imposing restrictions in the latter part of the month. Curbs were gradually lifted as the number of COVID cases fell.

Power consumption witnessed 6.6 per cent year-on-year growth in May this year at 108.80 BU, despite a low base of 102.08 BU in the same month of 2020. In June it grew nearly 9 per cent to 114.48 BU, compared to 105.08 BU in the same month last year.

In July, it rose to 123.72 BU from 112.14 BU in the same month a year ago. In August this year, power consumption grew by over 17 per cent at 127.88 BU compared to 109.21 BU in the same month in 2020. Power consumption in September this year witnessed subdued recovery with almost flat growth at 112.43 BU mainly due to delayed monsoon (heavy rains). In September last year, power consumption was 112.24 BU.