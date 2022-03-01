Power consumption grows 2.2 pc to 105.54 billion units in February

Power consumption in February 2021 was 103.25 BU, a tad lower than 103.81 BU in the same month of 2020, as per the power ministry data.

India’s power consumption growth remained subdued at 2.2 per cent year-on-year in February to 105.54 billion units (BU), showing the impact of local restrictions imposed by the states due to the third wave of COVID-19. Power consumption in February 2021 was 103.25 BU, a tad lower than 103.81 BU in the same month of 2020, as per the power ministry data.

According to the data, peak power demand met or highest supply in a day rose to 193.64 GW in the month under review compared to 187.97 GW in February 2021 and 176.38 GW in February 2020. Experts are of the view that the power consumption growth remained subdued in February due to the impact of local restrictions imposed by states to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The local restriction had affected industrial and commercial demand, the experts said. The third wave of the pandemic hit the country in January 2022, which forced many states to impose local restrictions like night and weekend curfews. They have also taken measures like banning dining in bars and restaurants. These restrictions were eased gradually by the states in February.

The experts opined that the power demand and consumption would improve in the coming months as the states are now lifting local restrictions after a decline in the positivity rate. Power consumption would surge with increased industrial and commercial activities after the easing of lockdown restrictions and due to the onset of summers in the coming months, according to the experts.

Power consumption grew 1.8 per cent in January 2022 to 111.80 BU from 109.76 BU in the year-ago period.It had grown by 3.3 per cent in December 2021 to 109.17 BU from 105.62 BU a year ago.In November 2021, power consumption increased 2.5 per cent to 99.32 BU from 96.88 BU in the year-ago month.

Various states had imposed lockdown restrictions after the second wave of the pandemic in April 2021, which affected the recovery in commercial and industrial power demand. Curbs were gradually lifted as the number of COVID cases fell.Power consumption witnessed a 6.6 per cent year-on-year growth in May 2021 at 108.80 BU, from 102.08 BU in the same month of 2020.

In June 2021, it grew nearly 9 per cent to 114.48 BU compared to 105.08 BU in the same month of 2020.In July 2021, it rose to 123.72 BU from 112.14 BU in the year-ago period, while in August, power consumption surged by over 17 per cent to 127.88 BU against 109.21 BU in the same month a year back.

Power consumption in September 2021 remained flat at 112.43 BU, mainly due to the delayed monsoon.In October 2021, power consumption grew at 3.3 per cent to 112.79 BU from 109.17 BU in the same month of 2020.