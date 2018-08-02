Poverty alleviation by 2023: NITI Aayog working on strategy document to define objectives

NITI Aayog

The NITI Aayog is preparing a strategy document to define clear objectives for 2022-23 in diverse areas that are critical for India’s transformation including poverty alleviation, the government said today. During the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Planning Rao Inderjit Singh said the draft ‘Strategy for New India@75’ document was in the process of being finalised.

It is currently going through a wide-ranging consultative process with a range of stakeholders for seeking their comments and suggestions, Singh said. He said the purpose of the document was to define clear objectives in a diverse range of areas critical for India’s transformation including poverty alleviation, to note the progress already made and challenges that remain and suggest the way forward.

During the discussion Congress leader Jairam Ramesh sought to know what was the criteria to define poverty. The minister said deprivation was one criterion and the effort was to cater to the person standing last in the queue. Earlier as soon as the Question Hour began, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he would like to invite JD(U) member Kehkashan Perveen to chair proceedings. Naidu’s decision was welcomed by members of the House who thumped their desks.