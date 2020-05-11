Potential for new breakthrough in trade, science in post-Covid: Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said there will be potential for new breakthrough in economy, trade, scientific research and several other diverse areas after the coronavirus crisis ends. Addressing the Indo-Bangladesh virtual conference organised by ASSOCHAM, Singh said, in the last six years, the northeastern region has made up for several lapses of the past because for the first time, the region received equal attention on par with the other parts of the country. New paradigms will emerge after the coronavirus pandemic is over with the potential for new breakthrough in economy, trade, scientific research and several other diverse areas, he said at the video conference.

Among those who attended the conference were Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguli Das. Referring to the development initiatives taken in the northeast, the Union Minister for the Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) said such steps not only instilled confidence among the people but also raised the capacity to engage with other parts of India as well as countries across the eastern borders.

As for Bangladesh, Singh said, the Indo-Bangladesh treaty for exchange of enclaves, which was accomplished under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had cleared the decks for ease of business, ease of movement and ease of commuting, which was earlier a tedious task.

The minister said this should have been done four-and-half decades ago, right at the time of birth of Bangladesh, but possibly it was not the priority of the earlier governments. Referring to the traditionally friendly relations between the two countries, Singh said it is far more easier to do business with Bangladesh than with many other countries.

In addition, he said, the northeastern region has a critical role to play to boost trade and business between the two countries. In the emerging scenario, the minister said bamboo from the Northeast is going to be an important vehicle of trade not only for India but also for the entire subcontinent, particularly countries like Bangladesh.