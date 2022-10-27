Potato and tomato output projected to be down by 4-5 pc in 2021-22: Govt data

Potato and tomato production is estimated to have declined by 4-5 per cent during the crop year that ended July 2022, while onion output remained higher than the previous year, according to the agriculture ministry data.

Releasing the third advance estimate of production of horticultural crops, the ministry said potato production is pegged to be lower by five per cent at 53.39 million tonnes in 2021-22, as against 56.17 million tonnes in the previous year.

Similarly, production of tomato is estimated to have declined by four per cent to 20.33 million tonnes as against 21.18 million tonnes in the comparable period.

However, production of onion is pegged higher at 31.27 million tonnes during the 2021-22 crop year as against 26.64 million tonnes in the previous year.

The production of overall vegetables is projected to be higher at 204.84 million tonnes as against 200.45 million tonnes in the said period.

Production of fruits is also estimated to be higher at 107.24 million tonnes during 2021-22 crop year as against 102.48 million tonnes in the previous year.

The total horticultural crops production is projected to increase by 2.31 per cent at 342.33 million tonnes in 2021-22 as against 334.60 million tonnes in the previous year, the data showed.

The government releases production estimates at different stages of plant growth and harvesting. Total four estimates are released before the final one.