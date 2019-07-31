Porinju Veliyath’s message for PM Modi: Economy’s true picture not reaching you; these 3 are roadblocks

The government has come out with various measures in the recently tabled budget to spur investment climate and reignite consumption in the country. (Reuters)

Small-cap guru Porinju Veliyath, previously seen as Narendra Modi’s policies, has a message for the Prime Minister on India’s economic scenario. Narendra Modi must remain aware about the threatening signals in the economy as certain roadblocks are preventing the true picture from reaching him, the Kochi-based investor tweeted. However, he praised Modi for doing work for the country. “Dear @narendramodi Ji, As a supporter, I appreciate many right things you are doing to create a rule based society. You are the last hope for India! However, pls don’t ignore OMINOUS signs in the economy – fear/ respect/ yesmen are preventing the true picture from reaching you!,” Porinju Veliyath said on Twitter on Wednesday.

India has lately been undergoing a slowdown and slump in consumption demand. The government even came out with various measures in the recently tabled budget to spur investment climate and reignite consumption in the country.

The veteran investor has remained a strong supporter of the Narendra Modi government. The current regime and its economic policies will continue with a long-term vision of the economy of the country and the stock markets are in for a 10-year bull run. Before elections, he had said that the investors are waiting for the elections to end before taking a buying or investing decision.

Earlier last year in an interview to ET Now, the ace investor had called for more reforms, and said that India can grow at 14 per cent in the next 5 years. “About 17% of the world’s people live in India sharing 3% wealth. This is not sustainable. We have to find the pain of reforms,” he had then told the channel. He also called for more collaboration among political parties.