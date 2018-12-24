Populist steps by government ahead of 2019 elections may pressure India’s fiscal deficit, says Fitch

India’s weak fiscal balances would continue to constrain its ratings as general government debt, deficit well above BBB-Rated peers, Fitch Ratings said.

As we near 2019 general elections, populist steps by the government may exert pressure on India’s fiscal scenario, a global rating agency said. Considering the rising level, a significant consolidation is needed to cut debt to 60 per cent of the GDP, CNBC TV18 reported citing Fitch Ratings. Furthermore, the rating agency expected the general government debt at 70.1 per cent of the GDP in FY19.

Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings earlier this month slashed India’s GDP growth forecast to 7.2 per cent for current fiscal, from 7.8 per cent projected in September, citing higher financing cost and reduced credit availability. In its Global Economic Outlook, the global rating agency estimated India’s GDP growth to be 7 per cent and 7.1 per cent in financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21 respectively

The economy grew 6.7 per cent in 2017-18 fiscal. The 7.2 per cent GDP growth for current fiscal is substantially lower than 7.8 per cent and 7.4 per cent projections made by Fitch in September and June respectively.

It is also lower than RBI’s 7.4 per cent growth estimates for this fiscal. “We have lowered our growth forecasts on weaker-than-expected momentum in the data (GDP), higher financing costs and reduced credit availability. We now see GDP growth at 7.2 per cent in the fiscal year ending March 2019 (FY19), followed by 7.0 per cent in FY20 and 7.1 per cent in FY21,” Fitch had said.