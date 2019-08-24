Political stability, predictable policy framework make India attractive investment destination, says Narendra Modi

Addressing a group of NRI business community in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, Modi thanked the community members, saying they have made a vital contribution to India’s economic growth. (ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said “political stability and predictable policy framework” makes India an “attractive” investment destination. Addressing a group of NRI business community in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, Modi thanked the community members, saying they have made a vital contribution to India’s economic growth.

Highlights economic opportunities in India, he said “political stability and predictable policies framework are key driving forces for investors and these factors have made India an attractive investment destination in the world.”

The government has framed all its policies to promote growth, generate employment avenues and boost ‘Make in India’. “We also see to it that investors get good returns on their investment,” the prime minster said.