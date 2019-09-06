PMUY Success: Modi government beats 8-crore Ujjawala connections deadline by 7 months

By: |
New Delhi | Published: September 6, 2019 6:24:02 PM

Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana (PMUY): The government has achieved the target of distributing eight crore LPG connections under Ujjawala Yojana, seven months before the deadline

ujjawala yojanaPMUY is a flagship scheme of Narendra Modi government. Image: PMUY.GOV.In

Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana (PMUY): The government has achieved the target of distributing eight crore LPG connections under Ujjawala Yojana, seven months before the deadline, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a statement today. The central government had set March 2020 as the deadline to complete the distribution of eight crore LPG connections. PMUY aims to provide clean cooking fuel to poor households and replace the unhealthy conventional cooking fuels such as firewood, cowdung, etc. The use of LPG has its benefits on the health of women and children, environment and economic productivity of women.

The official website of PMUY says the scheme has covered 715 districts of the country and 7,96,81,650 PMUY connections have been released so far.

Top beneficiaries of Ujjawala Yojana

According to the Petroleum Ministry, states of Uttar Pradesh (1.46 crore), West Bengal (88 lakh), Bihar (85 lakh), Madhya Pradesh (71 lakh) and Rajasthan (63 lakh) have topped the list with highest number of beneficiaries under the PMUY. Nearly 40 per cent of the beneficiaries belong to SC/ST categories. The implementation of PMUY has earned domestic as well as global appreciation at various Forums.

State-wise distribution of PMUY connections

S.NoStates / Union TerritoriesNumber of connections released as on 26-08-2019
1Andaman & Nicobar Islands11,850
2Andhra Pradesh3,86,694
3Arunachal Pradesh44,525
4Assam34,42,678
5Bihar85,27,283
6Chandigarh88
7Chhattisgarh29,75,076
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli14,429
9Daman and Diu427
10Delhi76,836
11Goa1,080
12Gujarat28,79,590
13Haryana7,28,894
14Himachal Pradesh1,32,605
15Jammu and Kashmir11,94,917
16Jharkhand32,78,987
17Karnataka31,15,256
18Kerala2,51,480
19Lakshadweep292
20Madhya Pradesh71,38,773
21Maharashtra43,89,880
22Manipur1,55,698
23Meghalaya1,49,844
24Mizoram28,059
25Nagaland54,741
26Odisha47,18,049
27Puducherry13,548
28Punjab12,23,296
29Rajasthan63,05,175
30Sikkim8,712
31Tamil Nadu32,28,487
32Telangana10,64,784
33Tripura2,69,389
34Uttar Pradesh1,45,76,558
35Uttarakhand4,00,390
36West Bengal87,99,593
Grand Total7,96,81,650

*Source – PMUY.GOV.IN

PM Narendra Modi to gift connection number – 8th crore

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over the 8 croreth connection under Ujjwala Yojana at an event in Sendra, Aurangabad, Maharashtra, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a statement today. PM Modi had launched Ujjawal Yojana May 1, 2016 from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, by handing over the first connection to the beneficiary.

The scheme was implemented by three state-owned Oil Marketing Companies – IOCL, BPCL and HPCL – in all the States/UTs of the country in a mission mode and achieved the target of 8 crore connections, seven months ahead of the timelines set (March 2020).

Do you know What is Wholesale Price Index (WPI), Public Debt, Finance Commission Grants & Other Transfers, Economic Survey, State Finance Commission? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. PMUY Success: Modi government beats 8-crore Ujjawala connections deadline by 7 months
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition