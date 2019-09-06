PMUY Success: Modi government beats 8-crore Ujjawala connections deadline by 7 months

PMUY is a flagship scheme of Narendra Modi government. Image: PMUY.GOV.In

Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana (PMUY): The government has achieved the target of distributing eight crore LPG connections under Ujjawala Yojana, seven months before the deadline, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a statement today. The central government had set March 2020 as the deadline to complete the distribution of eight crore LPG connections. PMUY aims to provide clean cooking fuel to poor households and replace the unhealthy conventional cooking fuels such as firewood, cowdung, etc. The use of LPG has its benefits on the health of women and children, environment and economic productivity of women.

The official website of PMUY says the scheme has covered 715 districts of the country and 7,96,81,650 PMUY connections have been released so far.

Top beneficiaries of Ujjawala Yojana

According to the Petroleum Ministry, states of Uttar Pradesh (1.46 crore), West Bengal (88 lakh), Bihar (85 lakh), Madhya Pradesh (71 lakh) and Rajasthan (63 lakh) have topped the list with highest number of beneficiaries under the PMUY. Nearly 40 per cent of the beneficiaries belong to SC/ST categories. The implementation of PMUY has earned domestic as well as global appreciation at various Forums.

State-wise distribution of PMUY connections

S.No States / Union Territories Number of connections released as on 26-08-2019 1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 11,850 2 Andhra Pradesh 3,86,694 3 Arunachal Pradesh 44,525 4 Assam 34,42,678 5 Bihar 85,27,283 6 Chandigarh 88 7 Chhattisgarh 29,75,076 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 14,429 9 Daman and Diu 427 10 Delhi 76,836 11 Goa 1,080 12 Gujarat 28,79,590 13 Haryana 7,28,894 14 Himachal Pradesh 1,32,605 15 Jammu and Kashmir 11,94,917 16 Jharkhand 32,78,987 17 Karnataka 31,15,256 18 Kerala 2,51,480 19 Lakshadweep 292 20 Madhya Pradesh 71,38,773 21 Maharashtra 43,89,880 22 Manipur 1,55,698 23 Meghalaya 1,49,844 24 Mizoram 28,059 25 Nagaland 54,741 26 Odisha 47,18,049 27 Puducherry 13,548 28 Punjab 12,23,296 29 Rajasthan 63,05,175 30 Sikkim 8,712 31 Tamil Nadu 32,28,487 32 Telangana 10,64,784 33 Tripura 2,69,389 34 Uttar Pradesh 1,45,76,558 35 Uttarakhand 4,00,390 36 West Bengal 87,99,593 Grand Total 7,96,81,650

*Source – PMUY.GOV.IN

PM Narendra Modi to gift connection number – 8th crore

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over the 8 croreth connection under Ujjwala Yojana at an event in Sendra, Aurangabad, Maharashtra, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a statement today. PM Modi had launched Ujjawal Yojana May 1, 2016 from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, by handing over the first connection to the beneficiary.

The scheme was implemented by three state-owned Oil Marketing Companies – IOCL, BPCL and HPCL – in all the States/UTs of the country in a mission mode and achieved the target of 8 crore connections, seven months ahead of the timelines set (March 2020).