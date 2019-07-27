PMKVY 2.0: Only 50% candidates skilled in nearly 3 years; has targeted 1 crore by October 2020

The government, however, was able to place only a handful — 2.6 lakh candidates from PMKVY 1.0 in jobs out of 19.85 lakh total candidates.

A little over 50 per cent — 52.12 lakh candidates were trained (since October 2016) as on June 12 this year under the second phase of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) — the flagship skill development programme of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship launched for a four-year period (2016-20). The ministry has targeted skilling of 1 crore candidates within the period. The information was given by the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship R. K. Singh in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Following the ‘success’ of PMKVY 1.0, the scheme was “re-launched in October 2016 on a pan-India basis with a target to provide skilling to one crore people,” the minister said. The candidates are being trained under short term training, recognition of prior learning, and special projects. The programme is also offering long term training via Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). India has 14,494 ITIs that have training capacity of 33.98 lakh. PMKVY 1.0, launched in 2015, had trained 19.85 lakh candidates.

Creating employment and improving the employability of candidates “is the priority of the government,” said Singh. PMKVY 2.0 requires Training Providers (TPs) to facilitate placements of certified candidates through Rozgar Melas organised every six months with the help of Sector Skill Councils along with ensuring local industry participation in such melas and awareness among the candidates. For those who are unable to get placement within 90 days of certification, National Skill Development Corporation and empanelled placement partners have the objective to ensure placement opportunities.

The government, however, was able to place only a handful — 2.6 lakh candidates from PMKVY 1.0 in jobs out of 19.85 lakh total candidates. Under 2.0 only 12.6 lakh candidates have been placed out of 52.12 lakh so far. The top states in terms of placement under PMKVY 2.0 have been Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh while under 1.0, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh were top states recording maximum placements.