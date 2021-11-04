PMI: Services activity hits over a decade high in October

But with input costs soaring, companies raised prices at the strongest pace in about four-and-a-half years
Services activity rose for a third straight month and hit its peak in ten-and-a-half years in October, as new work intakes surged at the fastest rate since July 2011.
Services PMI touched 58.4 in October, against 55.2 in September. But with input costs soaring, companies raised prices at the strongest pace in about four-and-a-half years
