  • MORE MARKET STATS

PMI: Services activity hits over a decade high in October

By: |
November 04, 2021 7:51 AM

But with input costs soaring, companies raised prices at the strongest pace in about four-and-a-half years

PMU, services market, services activity, input costs soaringServices PMI touched 58.4 in October

Services activity rose for a third straight month and hit its peak in ten-and-a-half years in October, as new work intakes surged at the fastest rate since July 2011.

With input costs soaring, companies raised prices at the strongest pace

Services PMI touched 58.4 in October, against 55.2 in September. But with input costs soaring, companies raised prices at the strongest pace in about four-and-a-half years

Related News

Do you know What is India expected to grow 10 pc during current fiscal: NCAER Director General Poonam Gupt,FinMin releases Rs 9,871 cr grant to 17 state, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. PMI Services activity hits over a decade high in October
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Centre releases Rs 17,000 crore to states as GST compensation
2India, Bhutan to have 7 more entry/exit points for trade: Govt
3CBDT issues refunds of Rs 1.12 lakh cr to 91.30 lakh taxpayers