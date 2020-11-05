  • MORE MARKET STATS

PMI reading: Services sector grows in October after 7 months of fall

Updated: Nov 05, 2020 8:24 AM

The services sector recorded growth in October, ending a seven-month sequence of contraction, on the back of improving domestic demand.

Still, there was another monthly drop in employment. Input cost inflation hit an eight-month high.

Still, there was another monthly drop in employment. Input cost inflation hit an eight-month high.

Still, there was another monthly drop in employment. Input cost inflation hit an eight-month high.

