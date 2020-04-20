PMGAY: 7 States & Union Territories begin free supply of 1 kg pulses via PDS

The distribution of pulses under PMGKY is to benefit around 19.50 crore households spread across 36 states and Union Territories. (Representational image)

Seven states and union territories, including Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, have commenced free distribution of one kg pulses per PDS household under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojana (PMGAY), the Food Ministry said on Monday.

Other states like Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi have received the partial stock and will commence the distribution to beneficiaries in a phased manner as per their plan, it said in a statement.

“About 107,077.85 tonne of pulses have so far been issued to the States/UTs,” according to the ministry. Under PMGKY, Andaman and Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chattisgarh, Daman & Diu, Goa, Gujarat have commenced the free distribution of pulses to the PDS (Public Distribution System) beneficiaries.

To provide food security during the prevailing situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre has decided to distribute for free pulses to eligible households under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PM-GKY) for three months.

The distribution of pulses under PMGKY is to benefit around 19.50 crore households spread across 36 states and Union Territories. Besides free pulses, the government is also giving free five kg per person foodgrains to over 81 crore PDS beneficiaries in the country. This is over and above the quota given under the National Food Security Act.

The Centre has disbursed Rs 17,793 crore to 8.89 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme during the lockdown period from March 24 till date.

The government provides Rs 6,000 per annum cash directly into the bank account of registered farmers in three equal installments under the PM-KISAN in a move to provide income support to farmers.