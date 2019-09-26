PMAY(U) gets boost of 1.23 lakh houses; still missing 1 crore target mark

The urban branch of the scheme aimed at building 1.12 crore houses during 2015-2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY-U) got a 1.23 lakh house boost on Thursday, even as the scheme is about 20% away from achieving its current target. The urban branch of the scheme aimed at building 1.12 crore houses during 2015-2022. As of now, more than 90 lakh houses have been sanctioned so far for the urban poor. Out of this, about 27 lakh houses have been constructed and about 53.5 lakh houses have been grounded for construction, according to Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs.

In today’s boost, the government has approved proposals from ten participating states. Under this, an overall investment of Rs 4,988 crore is expected for the construction of the newly approved 1.23 lakh houses, according to Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs. Meanwhile, Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary MoHUA, emphasized government efforts towards ensuring the timely completion of “Housing for All” scheme by 2022.

In today’s Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee’s meet, a total of ten states participated. These included West Bengal with the most number of proposed houses at 27,746 houses, followed by Tamil Nadu and Gujarat at 26,709 and 20,903 house proposal respectively. Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand participated as well. Out of these states, the Gujarat government will invest the most of the amount from its own treasury at Rs 1,316 crore and will take Central government assistance of Rs 273.43 crore. West Bengal will need Central government assistance of Rs 416.19 crore and will make an investment of Rs 1,123.16 crore on its own.

The government has already approved an overall investment of Rs 5.54 lakh crore for the overall PMAY (U) project. Out of this, 3.01 lakh crore will be from the Central and State governments. Rs 2.53 lakh crore will be from private investment. The Central government has also released Rs 57,758 crore of funds already.

The government also runs PMAY G for poor belonging to rural areas, parallel to its urban scheme. Meanwhile, some of schemes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term have achieved completion with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan even managing to overachieve its target.