PM to launch urea bags under ‘Bharat’ brand, release 12th tranche of PM-KISAN funds on Oct 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch subsidised urea bags under a single brand ‘Bharat’ as part of the ‘One Nation, One Fertiliser’ scheme and inaugurate 600 PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras at a two-day event starting October 17 in the national capital.

At the event to be held at Mela ground in Pusa complex, Modi will also electronically transfer Rs 16,000 crores to the bank accounts of over 8.5 crore farmers as part of the PM-KISAN scheme, aimed at providing direct support of Rs 6,000 annually to them.

The PM will also unveil an international weekly fertiliser e-magazine called ‘Indian Edge’ and inaugurate an agri-startup conclave and exhibition at the event ‘PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022’ organised jointly by Agriculture and Fertilser Ministries.

Briefing reporters, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in a biggest move in fertiliser sector, all subsidised soil nutrients — urea, Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MoP) and NPK — will be marketed under a single brand ‘Bharat’ across the nation.

The PM will be launching ‘Bharat urea bags’ during the event, he said and added the government is making it mandatory for companies to market subsidised fertilisers under ‘Bharat’ brand. This is being done as part of the ‘One Nation, One Fertiliser’ (ONOF) scheme of the Fertiliser and Chemicals Ministry with an aim to prevent criss-cross movement of fertilisers and reduce high frieght subsidy, he added.

During the event, the PM will also inaugurate 600 PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PM-KSK) that will act as a one-stop-shop providing multiple services to the farmers. At present, fertiliser retail shops in the country are company managed, cooperative shops or retailed to private dealers. These retail shops will now be converted into PM-KSK.

Tomar said the government plans to convert at least one retail shop at each district level to a model shop. The plan to is covert 3,30,449 retail fertiliser shops into PM-KSK.

PM-KSK will not only supply agri-inputs like seeds, fertilisers and farm implements, but also provide testing facilities for soil, seeds and fertilisers, besides information about government schemes, he said. On the occasion, Tomar said, the PM will also release 12th installment amount of Rs 16,000 crore to over 8.5 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme of the agriculture ministry. With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries is expected to cross well over Rs 2.16 crore, he said.

Under the PM-KISAN, launched in February 2019, eligible farmers are provided a benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each, every four months. Further, the PM will also inaugurate the ‘Agri Startup Conclave and Exhibition’ during the event, in which 1,500 agri-startups are expected to participate and hold technical sessions.

About 300 startups will showcase their innovation related to precision farming, post-harvest and value addition solutions, mechanisation for small farmers, agri-logistics on the first day.

The platform would facilitate startups to interact with farmers, farmer producer organisations, agri experts and corporates. The agriculture ministry is promoting startups providing seed funds under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana-Renumeration Approaches for Agricutlure and Allied Sector Rejuvenation. Over 2,500 startups have been trained under this so far.

More than one crore farmers are expected to join the event virtually from across the country. Besides Tomar, Union Fertiliser and Chemicals Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Fertilisers and Chemicals Bhagwanth Khuba, and Union Ministers of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and Shobha Karandhlaje and other senior officials will participate in the event.