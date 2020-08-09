PM to launch financing facility under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund

On Sunday, Modi will also release the sixth instalment of funds of Rs 17,000 crore to 8.5 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on ‘Balram jayanti’, ‘Hal Chhath’ and ‘Dau janmotsav’, and said to mark the occasion, he would launch a financing facility of Rs one lakh crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.
In a series of tweets in Hindi, he extended greetings, especially to the farming community on the occasion.
Hal chhath is a festival dedicated to Balaram, the elder brother of Lord Krishna.
On Sunday, Modi will also release the sixth instalment of funds of Rs 17,000 crore to 8.5 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme.
The scheme has also been instrumental in supporting farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted.
Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.