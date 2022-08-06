PM to chair NITI Aayog governing body meet; agri, education issues on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the seventh meeting of the Niti Aayog governing council to deliberate with chief ministers on issues such as crop diversification, achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses and agri-communities.

The first physical meeting of the council after a gap of two years, to be held at Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre, will also discuss the implementation of the National Education Policy for school education and higher education, and urban governance, among others.

“As India commemorates 75 years of Independence, there is a reinforced need for the states to be agile, resilient and self-reliant and move towards ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ in a spirit of cooperative federalism,” the top government think-tank said in a statement.

As part of preparations for the meeting, the National Conference of Chief Secretaries was held in Dharamshala in June, the culmination of a six-month-long rigorous exercise by the Centre and states.

With India holding the G20 presidency and hosting the summit next year, the meeting will also emphasise the importance of the presidency for the federal system and the role states can play in highlighting their progress on the G-20 platform.