Women beneficiaries outnumber men in PM Modi’s scheme for unorganised workers

PM-SYM: Women workers in unorganized sector have taken lead over their male counterparts in subscribing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship pension scheme Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana that is aimed at providing social security to over 10 crore workers in unorganised sector. PM Modi had launched the scheme in Vastral, Gujarat in March this year after its announcement by then finance minister Piyush Goyal in the interim budget in February. According to the latest official data, the number of women opting the scheme is more than the number of men. While women workers account for more than 53% of the total subscriber base, men account for nearly 47%. More than 30.5 lakh unorganised workers in the country have opted for Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana in little over three months since its launch. While the number of women subscribers was more than 16.35 lakh, the number of their male counterparts in unorganized sector was at a low of little over 14.19 lakh. Women subscriber outnumber men by 2.15 lakh subscribers. Higher enrollment of women workers is not attributed to Aanganwadi and Asha workers as they are also allowed to register in the scheme. While Anganwadi workers account for 2.81 lakh or less than 10% of the total the biggest chunk in the scheme comes from farm labourers as they account for over 8.57 lakh or nearly 29% of the total subscribers. India has more than 42 crore workers engaged in unorganized sector. Though nearly half of India's gross domestic production (GDP) is attributed to these workers but they do not enjoy any kind of social security. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had envisioned this ambitious social security programme on the lines of his successful financial inclusion scheme PM Jan Dhan Yojana. Any worker engaged in unorganised sector earning less than Rs 15,000 a month can enroll in the scheme. The government provides half of the premium amount to make it affordable for unorganised workers. Any worker entering in the scheme at the age of 29 is required to pay just Rs 100 per month to get a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 from the age of 60 years. While launching the scheme in Vastral in Gujarat in March 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to workers in unorganized sector to enroll in the scheme in large numbers. He had said that Union government would bear the cost of enrollment and they just need to visit the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC).