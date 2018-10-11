​​​
Modi inaugrates Centre for 4th Industrial Revolution in New Delhi; says IT, youth are India’s 2 major assets

Information technology (IT) and youth are India’s two major assets and the launch of Centre of Fourth Industrial Revolution in the country after San Francisco, Tokyo and Beijing opens up doors to immense possibilities in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

By: | Updated: October 11, 2018 5:51 PM
AI, machine learning, IoT, blockchain, big data hold potential to take India to new heights, said Modi. (Source: PTI)

Information technology (IT) and youth are India’s two major assets and the launch of Centre of 4th Industrial Revolution in the country after San Francisco, Tokyo and Beijing opens up doors to immense possibilities in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. Such a revolution is crucial for the economy and India should take advantage of the revolution, he said at launch of World Economic Forum’s Centre for 4th Industrial Revolution. “India is a UNIQUE success story,” Prime Minister Modi also said.

AI, machine learning, IoT, blockchain, big data hold potential to take India to new heights, said Modi. “AI will help disabled overcome their difficulties and the challenged will gain confidence.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Maharastra government for using drones and Internet of Things in agriculture for ensuring better crop assessment.The teledensity has increased to 93 percent and nearly 50 crore Indians now have mobiles, said Narendra Modi.

India is home to world’s cheapest data and post 2014, the mobile data rates have come down by 95 percent, he added.

India is the largest mobile data consuming country in the world, he added. There is thirty times more mobile data being consumed here, he added.

Speaking about Startup India, prime minister said that the mission has created a vibrant ecosystem in the country. Talking about Aadhaar, Modi said more than 120 crore people have digital identity.

