PM Narendra Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat health scheme from Ranchi on September 23, says CM Raghubar Das

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Ayushman Bharat, health scheme, from Ranchi on September 23, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said Thursday. In his statement from China, where he is on a tour with a delegation, Das said that it is a good fortune that the worlds biggest health scheme, Ayushman Bharat, will be launched by the Prime Minister from Ranchi. Besides the launch of the health scheme, the Prime Minister will also lay foundation stones for new medical college in Koderma and Chaibasa and construction of Tertiary Care Cancer Centre in Ranchi, the statement said.

Restoration and renovation of Birsa Munda jail and starting converting it into Birsa Munda Museum and distribution of golden records (e-cards) among the beneficiaries are other programmes of the Prime Minister on the day, the statement said.