PM Narendra Modi to interact with PMUY beneficiaries through NaMo App

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday interact with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) through NaMo App.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday interact with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) through NaMo App.

Launched by Prime Minister Modi on May 1, 2016 in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana aims to safeguard the health of women and children by providing them with a clean cooking fuel – LPG.

Ensuring women’s empowerment, especially in rural India, the connections are issued in the name of women of the households. Rs. 8000 Cr. has been allocated towards the implementation of the scheme.

On a related note, on Sunday, on the occasion of his government completing four years at the Centre, Prime Minister Modi launched a survey on the NaMo App to gauge people’s mood about his administration.

The survey enables people to rate the performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government as well as the performance of his flagship schemes and even the performance of the local MPs and MLAs.

The survey is designed to take the opinion of the people about the three most popular BJP leaders at the constituency and the state level. It asks people to rate their leaders’ on the basis of their availability, honesty, humility and popularity.

The assessment-based survey allows the participants to tell about the prime considerations while voting and the condition of various amenities and infrastructure in their constituency.

It is your voice that counts! Tell me what you feel about the working of the Central Government, its initiatives and the development work in your constituency. Take part in this survey on the NaMo App. https://t.co/KZwMJDTlfP pic.twitter.com/50aHCSAfMa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2018

The Prime Minister informed his followers about the survey on Twitter handle.