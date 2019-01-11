PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Summit on January 18

By: | Published: January 11, 2019 6:03 PM

In the afternoon the prime minister would have one-to-one meetings with some of the heads of states who would be attending the event, Singh said.

In the evening, the prime minister will take part in a `round table interaction’ with the heads of global sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and institutional investors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ninth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here on January 18. The summit will be held at the Mahatma Mandir here from January 18 to 20. Modi will be on a two-day visit to the state on January 17 and 18, said Gujarat Chief Secretary J N Singh here Friday.

On January 17, Modi would inaugurate `Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show’, he said. On January 18, Modi will inaugurate the summit. In the afternoon the prime minister would have one-to-one meetings with some of the heads of states who would be attending the event, Singh said. In the evening, the prime minister will take part in a `round table interaction’ with the heads of global sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and institutional investors.

On January 19, the prime minister is scheduled to visit Silvassa, the capital city of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, where he would lay foundation stone for a medical college. The summit was conceptualised by Modi in 2003 when he was Gujarat chief minister with a view to attract investors to the state.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Summit on January 18
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition