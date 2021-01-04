PM Narendra Modi says Atmanirbhar Bharat not about flooding world with Indian products

PM today said that complying with the International standards will help the large foreign manufacturing companies coming to India to find a local supply chain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the goal to achieve a self-reliant India hinges on both quantity as well as quality. The aim is not to merely flood global markets with Indian products but to win people’s hearts, PM Modi added. “We want Indian products to have high global demand and acceptance” he further said while speaking at the event of National Metrology Conclave 2021. The Prime Minister urged to ensure that Made in India products not only meet global demand but also get global acceptance by strengthening the pillars of quality and credibility.

The PM underlined that Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya would help the industry to make quality products in sectors like heavy metals, pesticides, pharma, and textiles by drafting a ‘Certified Reference Material System’. He stated that now the industry is moving towards a Consumer-Oriented Approach, instead of a Regulation-Centric Approach, and with the new standards, there is a campaign to bring global identity to local products in districts across the country, particularly benefitting the MSMEs sector.

In recent months, PM Modi and other Indian leaders have been continuously urging foreign investors to invest in India. States such as Uttar Pradesh, in a detailed plan, have also put in front a roadmap on how the foreign companies can do business with ease. In an effort to further extend the efforts, PM today said that complying with the International standards will help the large foreign manufacturing companies coming to India to find a local supply chain. He added with the new standards, the quality of both export and import would be ensured while providing quality goods to the general consumer of India, and reduce the problems faced by the exporter.

Meanwhile, the PM concluded that over the decades, India was dependent on foreign standards for quality and measurement but now India’s pace, progress, rise, image, and strength will be decided by India’s own standards. He said that the credibility of the country in the world will be dependent on the reliability of its metrology as it is like a mirror showing India’s standing in the world.