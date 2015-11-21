PM Narendra Modi praises Jan Dhan Yojana at ASEAN Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the impact of his flagship programme ‘Jan Dhan Yojana’ here and talked about the benefits that the people of India have got through the scheme.

“We started the Jan Dhan Yojana. In less than a year we opened 190 million new bank accounts. On social security funds, we have launched innovative and attractive scheme for insurance and pension,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the Indian diaspora at the hotel Shangri La’s ball room here.

“We have also set up a Mudra bank to fund the small traders who were unfunded so far. More than 6 million small traders have already availed the loans,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi also said that India is taking steps to strengthen the banking system.

“Credible and capable bankers have been appointed to head banks. For the first time since banks were nationalised, private sector professionals have been appointed in key positions,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi pointed out that India has taken actions to revive stalled infrastructure projects and has also started a major revamp of the power sector which would benefit the banks.

Prime Minister Modi arrived here early morning to attend the 10th ASEAN-India Summit and 13th East Asia Summit, besides holding bilateral meetings with his Malaysian counterpart Najib Razak.