PM Narendra Modi govt gets thumbs up from Indian consumers, shows ZyFin index

Macro-analytics firm ZyFin’s Economic Conditions Index has been on a steady uptrend, reflecting improving mood of consumers. The monthly index has been on an uptrend since January 2014, reaching its highest score of 67.2 in November 2014 – the Index is a barometer of Indian consumers’ perceptions on the economic conditions of the country.

Since the uptrend coincides with the period in which India saw a change in government with PM Narendra Modi-led NDA govt replacing former PM Manmohan Singh-led UPA, it suggests a growing belief among consumers that economic conditions will improve in the near future and that, in turn, should have an impact on India’s consumer-driven economy.

The index had been on a steady downtrend since its inception in October 2011, before bottoming out in December 2013, with Indian consumers expressing their disappointment with the prolonged slowdown over two consecutive years.



Indian spenders now, however, see a ray of hope in the new government and this shift in opinion may go a long way in determining India’s aggregate demand, driven by heightened consumption. This will be an effective solution to grow the sagging GDP; although, much depends on the government’s continued ability to manage these expectations, which is necessary for Indian consumers to feel confident enough to loosen their purse strings.

The recovery in Economic Conditions is a widespread phenomenon, with consumers in all four regions of the country, North, South, East and West voicing similar opinions. Interestingly, consumers in South India were first to react, with the Index for this part of the country starting to pick up as early as June 2013. The remaining regions joined in the beginning of this year.

Debopam Chaudhuri, Chief Economist, ZyFin Research, said, “It is encouraging to note that consumers have faith in the Indian economic recovery. With rising confidence towards better employment and income conditions, consumer spending should bounce back, leading to a sustained demand-pulled expansion in economic activity.”

Note: ZyFin Research’s Economic Conditions Index is the only tracker of Indian consumers’ perception toward current and expected economic conditions. It is based on a monthly survey of 3,000 consumers in 11 Indian cities, representing urban consumers