PM Narendra Modi finally answers ‘where are jobs?’; here’s what he said

Responding to the criticism on employment generation, PM Narendra Modi on Thursday said that in the last 4 years for NDA rule, 6.35 lakh new professionals have come up. “Do you think if a doctor opens a clinic or a nursing home then he will employ only one person? Or, does a CA only employ one person?,” he said while replying to the motion of thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha.

In March 2014, 65 lakh people registered with the National Pension System (NPS), he also said. “Last year in October, the number was nearly 1 crore 20 lakh. It is not possible without new jobs being created, he also said.

While sanitation coverage was around 38 per cent in 55 years of Congress’ rule, it stood at 98 per cent in 55 months of this government, Modi noted. The number of gas connections in the same period was 12 crore, it is 13 crore in 55 months, he added. “We have worked at greater speed in our five years,” he said.

PM Modi also hit out at the Congress for favouring the culture of ‘phone banking’. In an apparent reference to Vijay Mallya, PM Modi also said that who fled the country are today crying on Twitter. “They are saying that I had taken Rs 7,800 crore but the government has attached properties worth Rs 13,000 crore,” PM Modi said.

President Ram Nath Kovind had addressed the joint session of the Parliament on January 31. He had heaped praise on the Modi government for its work done in over the last four years. Speaking on the floor of the house, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Presidential address resonated the words of the Prime Minister.