PM Modi’s mantra for Atmanirbhar Bharat: Value-Addition to raw material, making finished goods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India needs to stress on value addition as it moved towards self-reliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day of India reinforced his push for the Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Prime Minister said that for India to become self-reliant or Atmanirbhar it needs to stress on ‘value addition’ to raw material that it otherwise exports. Prime Minister Modi asked that for how long will India continue to export raw material and buy the finished products from other countries. He added that it is time for India to walk towards value addition. The Prime Minister was addressing the nation for the 7th time as the Prime Minister on the Independence Day.

Prime Minister added that India needs to add value to raw material and produce finished products in India. He added that these finished products can then be exported by India to other countries as he stressed on the need for India to leave a large-imprint on the world. After the onset of the coronavirus pandemic the Prime Minister had laid out the Atmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India vision earlier in May. The ceremony of the 74th Independence Day has been carried out keeping the social distancing rules in mind with a very thin crowd attending the event.