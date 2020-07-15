PM Modi’s employment mantra on how to remain relevant in job market; says this is key to Atma Nirbhar Bharat

Skilling, reskilling and upskilling are not only key to Atma Nirbhar Bharat but will also help the youth to stay relevant in the job market, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
Skilling, reskilling and upskilling are not only key to Atma Nirbhar Bharat but will also help the youth to stay relevant in the job market, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address to the nation on World Youth Skills Day on Wednesday. “Skill is something which we give to ourselves, skill is a treasure. Skill is self reliance, makes one not only employable but self employable. Skill is not only a way to earn. It is also a driving force,” he said in his address. Talking about his dream of making India self-reliant, PM Modi said that the mantra of skilling, reskilling and upskilling will play a major role to achieve it, especially at a time when the world reels under a pandemic.
The government has also launched a portal via which employers can access the job market and tap skilled workers. This will also help migrant workers who have went back to their hometowns, PM Modi said during the address.
