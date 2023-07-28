PM Modi transfers Rs 17,000 crore to 85 mn farmers under PM Kisan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday transferred the 14th instalments under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme worth Rs 17,000 crore to 85 million farmers at an event in Sikar, Rajasthan.

Since the launch of direct cash transfer scheme in February 2019, more than Rs Rs 2.59 trillion have been transferred to farmers bank accounts so far. Farmers are provided financial assistance of Rs 6,000 annually through three equal installments under the scheme.

Currently financial assistance under PM Kisan is provided to farmers with land holdings which are subject to certain exclusion criteria. According to agriculture ministry officials, a database is being created for faster identification of beneficiaries under PM Kisan and other schemes.

According to a study by International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), PM-KISAN funds have helped recipients meet their agricultural needs and other expenses like education, medical care and marriage.

While dedicating 0.12 million PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs), where farmers get access to fertilizers, seeds, equipments, soil testing facilities and information about various schemes, Modi said “it would directly benefit crores of farmers at the village and block level,”.

An additional 0.17 million PMKSKs will be established before the end of the year, he announced.

He launched sulphur coated urea (urea gold) which according to officials would address sulphur deficiency for the soil in the country and save input costs for the farmers. Officials said that the nitrogen absorption in conventional urea is 30%, neem-coated urea is 50% , and nano urea is around 80%.

While announcing the on-boarding of 1,600 farmer producer organisations (FPOs) on the open network for digital commerce (ONDC) platform, Modi said “it would make it easier for the farmers to take their produce to the market from any part of the country”. Currently more than 3,000 agricultural products such as millets, spices, beverages, fruits, vegetables and cereals etc are being sold on the ONDC platform.

Under the initiative to create 10,000 FPOs by 2025, more than 6,300 FPOs have been registered so far.