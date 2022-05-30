PM Modi to transfer PM Kisan benefits worth Rs 20,000 on May 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release 11th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan), worth Rs 20,000 crore to over 100 million farmers on May 31, according to an agriculture ministry statement on Sunday.

Under PM Kisan scheme, launched in February, 2019, each land-owning farmer is entitled to get Rs 6,000 every year in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each as direct income support.

The money is transferred directly to the bank account of the beneficiaries. Till now, Rs 1.82 trillion has been provided to about 117 million farmers under PM Kisan.

The government has allocated Rs 68,000 crore for the PM Kisan in the current fiscal, which is marginally higher than the Budget estimate of Rs 65,000 crore for 2021-22.

In an event titled ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ being organised in Shimla on May 31, Prime Minister Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of several states covered under several central sectors schemes including PM Kisan Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Poshan Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, One Nation-One Ration Card, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.