PM Modi to inaugurate India Energy Forum next week

October 19, 2020 12:30 PM

India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, now in its fourth year, is hosted by IHS Markit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will next week inaugurate the annual India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, which gathers energy leaders to further important dialogue on the nation’s new energy future.

Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the virtual event, to be held on October 26-28, organiser IHS Markit said in a statement.

“The event will convene an international group of speakers and delegates as well as a community of a thousand delegates from India and regional energy companies, energy-related industries, institutions and governments,” it said.

The event’s speakers include energy ministers, senior industry executives and leading national and international energy experts.

Besides Modi, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) secretary general Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo and Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud are scheduled to speak at the three-day event.

BP group chief executive Bernard Looney, TOTAL SA chairman Patrick Pouyanne, Petronas group CEO Tengku Muhammad Taufik, Reliance Industries head Mukesh Ambani, and Tellurian Inc president Meg Gentle are also listed as speakers.

“In charting its path to a new energy future, India has captured the world’s attention. This event will expand the important discussion on the opportunities, challenges and strategies in a rapidly-changing energy world and India’s role in it,” said Daniel Yergin, IHS Markit vice chairman.

Key topics to be explored will include the impact of the pandemic on India’s future energy demand, securing supplies for India’s economic growth, energy transition and the climate agenda, natural gas in the energy mix, and strategies for refining and petrochemicals.

“The energy markets are closely watching the pace and shape of economic recovery in India because developments in India will significantly influence the future of energy markets globally,” said Atul Arya, senior vice president and chief energy strategist, IHS Markit.

India, he said, is charting its own path during this period of transition and turbulence in the energy sector.

