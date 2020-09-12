PM Modi to inaugurate 3 major petroleum projects in Bihar; another gift to state ahead of polls 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate 3 petroleum projects to Bihar via video conferencing. (Bloomberg image)

Bihar is set to receive three key petroleum projects ahead of the Legislative Assembly polls, scheduled in October 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate these projects related to the petroleum sector tomorrow via video conferencing. The projects include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur Pipeline Augmentation Project and two LPG Bottling Plants, said the Prime Minister’s Office. They have been commissioned by Indian Oil and HPCL. At present, LPG injection can be made in the pipeline system from Paradip Refinery, Haldia Refinery, and IPPL Haldia. However, on completion of the whole project, the LPG injection facility will also be available from the Paradip import terminal and Barauni refinery.

The government said that Indian Oil’s LPG bottling plant at Banka will increase the self-reliance of Bihar by meeting the rising demand for LPG in the state. Citing the investment of around Rs 131.75 crore in the plant with an LPG storage capacity of 1800 MTs and bottling capacity of 40,000 cylinders per day, the PMO added this plant would generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in the state. Another LPG plant will be based at Champaran, which will have a capacity of 120 TMTPA LPG bottling plant and will seek an investment of Rs 136.4 crores.

As Bihar polls knock at the door, the government is eyeing the developments in the state. Earlier this week, PM Modi launched the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, e-Gopala App, and several other initiatives linked to studies and research in fisheries production, dairy, animal husbandry, and agriculture in the state. He added that the motive behind all these schemes was to empower villages and make India self-reliant. Under this scheme, many facilities have been inaugurated in Patna, Purnia, Sitamarhi, Madhepura, Kishanganj, and Samastipur.