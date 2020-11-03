PM Modi to chair virtual global investor roundtable on Thursday

It is an exclusive dialogue between leading global institutional investors, Indian business leaders and the highest decision makers from the government of India. (Reuters file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday chair a virtual global investor roundtable that will provide an opportunity to leading global investors and Indian business leaders to engage and deliberate with senior policy makers on how to further accelerate the growth of international investments in the country.

The Virtual Global Investor Roundtable (VGIR) is being organised by the Ministry of Finance and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

It is an exclusive dialogue between leading global institutional investors, Indian business leaders and the highest decision makers from the government of India and financial market regulators, the statement said. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries will also be present on the occasion.