  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi to chair Niti Aayog’s Governing Council meeting on Feb 20

By: |
February 18, 2021 8:31 PM

The sixth meeting of the Governing Council will witness the entry of Ladakh for the first time, in addition to the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as a UT, the statement said.  

PM modiPrime Minister Modi is the Chairman of Niti Aayog. (File photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair Niti Aayog’s Governing Council meeting on February 20 where issues related to agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing and human resource development will be discussed, according to an official statement.

The council, the apex body of Niti Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories (UTs), several union ministers and senior government officials.

Related News

The sixth meeting of the Governing Council will witness the entry of Ladakh for the first time, in addition to the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as a UT, the statement said.

This time, other UTs headed by administrators have also been invited to join, it added.

Prime Minister Modi is the Chairman of Niti Aayog.

The council will deliberate on issues related to agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, human resource development, service delivery at grassroots level and health and nutrition, the statement said.

The meeting will also be attended by the ex-officio members of the Governing Council; union ministers; vice chairman, members and CEO of Niti Aayog; and other senior officials of Government of India.

The Governing Council meets regularly and its first meeting took place on February 8, 2015.

However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Governing Council did not meet last year.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. PM Modi to chair Niti Aayog’s Governing Council meeting on Feb 20
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Buddhism, Bollywood, Business can expand people-to-people engagement between India, Singapore: Piyush Goyal
2Companies in India likely to give 7.3 per cent average increment this year: Survey
3Idea Exchange: States need to be rated on fiscal matrix, says NK Singh, chairman, 15th Finance Commission