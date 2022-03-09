PM Modi to address global investors on disinvestment, asset monetisation today

The post-Budget webinar will focus on privatisation and disinvestment as well as asset monetisation of core and non-core assets.

With a massive plan to monetise public sector assets and privatise state-run firms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address investors, including officials of sovereign funds, private equity, global pension funds, investment banks and asset monetisation companies on Wednesday.

The post-Budget webinar will focus on privatisation and disinvestment as well as asset monetisation of core and non-core assets.

Besides representatives from real estate, infrastructure and legal experts, Modi will address stakeholders from North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Far East, & Australia, the government said in a statement.

Other than the proposed mega LIC IPO, the government has a large pipeline of strategic disinvestment such as fuel retailer-cum-refiner BPCL, IDBI Bank, Container Corporation of India, among others.

While the government will likely achieve the brownfield asset monetisation target of Rs 88,000 crore for FY22, the target for next year is almost double of that at Rs 1.62 lakh crore. The assets on offer includes highways stretches, ports, airports, railway stations, trains, among others

The department of investment and public asset management will incorporate inputs from the participants to formulate robust implementation strategy for privatisation, asset monetisation and disinvestment programme.