PM Modi tells West Bengal to use plastic ban as opportunity to sell more jute items

The Prime Minister said that people wrongly assume that three aspects — people, profit and planet are exclusive to each other.

West Bengal must seize the opportunity arising out of single-use plastic ban and must focus on increasing jute production and jute items, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the Indian Chamber of Commerce’s 95th Annual Plenary session. Asking the state if it has grabbed the opportunity to lead in jute production, the Prime Minister said: “We have to revive the historical excellence of Bengal in the manufacturing sector. We’ve always heard ‘What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow’. We have to take inspiration from this and move forward together.” Reiterating the need to turn the crisis into an opportunity, Narendra Modi also hammered on making India self-reliant by strengthening the local supply chain.

The Prime Minister said that people wrongly assume that three aspects — people, profit and planet are exclusive to each other. He gave the example of West Bengal’s jute, which if directed rightly, will not only help the planet by reducing the use of plastic items but also will be a profitable enterprise to MSMEs and local populace. “If you have the jute bag from Bengal in the hands of every Indian, how can you not feel proud. There is a need to revive MSMEs and handhold them to ensure the revival of the industries,” the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi said that India is currently challenging multiple challenges at a time as the country is not only facing the outbreak of coronavirus but other natural calamities such as cyclones, earthquakes etc. He said that it is now in the hands of the people to turn the crisis into opportunity by making India atma nirbhar. “A self-confident Indian is key to self-reliant India… Every Indian has been dreaming of self-reliance in various sectors such as aviation, defence etc,” he said. He has urged the industry to lead the way into becoming a solar power hub as a golden opportunity has emerged in the sector.