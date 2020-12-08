  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi speaks to Qatar Emir; task force to be set up to boost Qatari investments into India

By: |
Updated: Dec 08, 2020 5:05 PM

In a telephonic conversation, Modi conveyed his felicitations to the Qatar Amir for the forthcoming National Day of Qatar, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

India, Qatar, Narendra Modi, Qatar EmirModi conveyed his felicitations to the Qatar Emir for the forthcoming National Day of Qatar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani on Tuesday vowed to boost bilateral cooperation in the fields of investment flows and energy security, and decided to create a special task-force to further facilitate investments by the Gulf country into India.

In a telephonic conversation, Modi conveyed his felicitations to the Qatar Amir for the forthcoming National Day of Qatar, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Related News

While thanking Prime Minister Modi for the greetings, the Amir appreciated the enthusiasm with which the Indian community in Qatar participates in the National Day celebrations. He also conveyed warm greetings to Modi for the recent Diwali festival.

“Had a very pleasant conversation with my good friend
@TamimBinHamad. Conveyed greetings for Qatar’s forthcoming National Day. Qatar is a vital pillar of India’s energy security and a valued source of FDI. We agreed to deepen our cooperation in all areas,” Modi tweeted.

The two leaders discussed the robust cooperation between both the countries in the fields of investment flows and energy security, and reviewed recent positive developments in this regard, the PMO said.

They decided to create a special task-force to further facilitate investments by Qatar Investment Authority into India, and also resolved to explore Qatari investments in the entire energy value-chain in India, the statement said.

The leaders agreed to remain in regular touch and looked forward to meeting in-person after the normalisation of the public health situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the PMO said.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. PM Modi speaks to Qatar Emir task force to be set up to boost Qatari investments into India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India’s economic revival catches pace; commercial vehicle sales jump in November
2Protectionism in the COVID-19 era: A step back for the global economy?
3Mukesh Ambani says India will prove cynics wrong, will become $5 trillion economy