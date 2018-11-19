PM Modi sets amibitious December deadline to break into top 50 of Ease of Doing Business

By: | Updated: November 19, 2018 7:26 PM

Adressing India Inc at 'Reflections on Ease of Doing Business' programme, the prime minister said that within four years, there has been a 180-degree change in the country.

Adressing India Inc at 'Reflections on Ease of Doing Business' programme, the prime minister said that within four years, there has been a 180-degree change in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today has set an ambitious deadline of December-end to implement as many business reforms as possible on the ground so that India could break into the top 50 of the World Bank Ease of Doing Business next year. Adressing India Inc at ‘Reflections on Ease of Doing Business’ programme, the prime minister said that within four years, there has been a 180-degree change in the country.

“We are at the 77th rank from 142nd rank in ‘Ease of Doing Business’. It’s a record for the country,” Modi said. India this year jumped 23 ranks to secure 77th rank at the elite index by making a slew of business-related reforms including Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.


“As per the analysis of Moody’s and World Economic Forum, India’s rank has either gone up or is in the process of rising. Now, our aim is to take India in the five trillion dollar club. To achieve this, we have to improve in all the sectors of the economy,” Modi said at the event.

