PM Modi says wants to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2024

Published: November 14, 2019 6:28:48 AM

PM Modi said that BRICS targets for investment and trade must be more ambitious and that he welcomes suggestions to further reduce trade costs.

PM Modi at Brics summit (AP Photo)PM Modi at Brics summit (AP Photo)

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his country aims to be a $5 trillion economy by 2024, in remarks to leaders at a summit of BRICS major emerging economies on Wednesday.

India’s GDP in 2018 was $2.6 trillion. Modi said that BRICS targets for investment and trade must be more ambitious and that he welcomes suggestions to further reduce trade costs.

