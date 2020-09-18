PM Modi says new agriculture bill will raise farmers’ income, productivity; help them get rid of brokers

Prime Minister said that the farmers will now get rid of the intermediaries and brokers, which will lead to a rise in farmers’ income and productivity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the agriculture bills that are passed in Lok Sabha have freed the farmers of the country and will help provide them more options to sell their produce. Narendra Modi added that the latest amendments are historic as they will give farmers opportunities to sell to whomever they want and wherever they want. The Prime Minister said that the farmers will now get rid of the intermediaries and brokers, which will lead to a rise in farmers’ income and productivity. He further assured the farmers that the government will continue to give Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the crops.

Two bills aimed at transforming agriculture in the country and raising farmers’ income were yesterday passed by Lok Sabha. The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were introduced in Lok Sabha on 14 September 2020 by the Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Narendra Singh Tomar, to replace ordinances put on 5 June 2020.

The farm bills together will have a significant impact on stimulating the growth of the farm sector and these will ease the flow of investments, creation of critically needed post-harvest infrastructure, and open up market access for farmers for better profits, said Amit Vatsyayan, Partner, Government and Public Sector, EY India. The reforms are important initial steps to take Indian agriculture on the path to be more demand-led, inclusive, and be globally competitive, Amit Vatsyayan added. Rigorous implementation of the reforms will be key to demonstrate impact on farmers’ income, he further said.

Meanwhile, the new legislation is expected to create an ecosystem where the farmers and traders will have freedom of choice of sale and purchase of agri-produce. It will promote barrier-free inter-state and intra-state trade and commerce outside the physical premises of markets notified under State Agricultural Produce Marketing legislations, said the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.