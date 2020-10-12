PM Modi releases Rs 100 commemorative coin to honour Vijaya Raje Scindia; recalls his learnings from Rajmata

Commemorative coins are issued to commemorate some particular event or issue with a different design reflecting the occasion on which they are issued.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released a special commemorative coin of Rs 100 denomination to mark the completion of the birth centenary celebrations of Vijaya Raje Scindia. Speaking about Vijaya Raje Scindia, PM Modi said that she was a decisive leader and a skilled administrator, and she was one of those who led India in the right direction. He added that she witnessed every important phase of Indian politics be it the burning of foreign clothes, the Emergency, and the Ram Temple movement. In 2017, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had unveiled commemorative coins of Rs 100 and Rs 10 coins on the birth centenary of noted musician M S Subbulakshmi.

Referring to the recent Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, PM Modi said that the success of Atmanirbhar Bharat will help India in realizing her vision of a strong, secure and prosperous India. Citing the advancing Nari Shakti of India, PM further listed out the initiatives of the government which helped in fulfilling Rajamata’s dreams of women empowerment.

It is to be noted that commemorative coins are issued to commemorate some particular event or issue with a different design reflecting the occasion on which they are issued. Many coins of this category serve as collectors’ items only, while some countries issue them for regular circulation. India has released commemorative coins on several occasions so far, starting from the coin released in 1964 to the coin released in 2019, representing Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said that Rajmata has taught that for public service, it is not necessary to be born in a particular family and all that is needed is love for the nation and a democratic temperament. Underlining the case of Ramjanmabhoomi temple, he added that it is a wonderful coincidence that her dream of Ramjanmabhoomi temple for which she fought, has been fulfilled in the year of her birth centenary.