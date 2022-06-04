PM Modi reiterates govt’s resolve to continue reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated his government’s resolve to continue with the reforms process and assured India Inc of his government’s continued support in all their endeavours.

Addressing a gathering of investors at the Ground Breaking Ceremony @ 3.0 of the UP Investors Summit in Lucknow, he said that there is no going back on reforms. “For the development of Uttar Pradesh and to build an ‘atma nirbhar’ India, whatever reforms are needed in whichever sector, those reforms will continue to be done ceaselessly,” he said, adding that “development is in our policies, our decisions, our intentions and also in our nature and that the double engine governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh will continue to support the industry in all their endeavours at every step.

The prime minister made the remarks after laying the foundation stones of 1,406 projects worth more than `80,000 crore at the event which was attended by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, defence minister Rajnath Singh and top business leaders, including Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Niranjan Hiranandani.

Expressing confidence that 21st century India’s growth story will get momentum from UP, he said the state is going to become India’s driving force in the next 10 years and exhorted investors present at the ceremony to continue working for the development of Uttar Pradesh. “You continue to be a part of Uttar Pradesh’s development journey. A bright future for UP will ensure a bright future for the industry as well,” he said, adding that this is a “win-win situation.”

Talking about NDA government’s eight years in office, the prime minister said India has progressed on the mantra of reform, perform, and transform while focusing on policy and stability, coordination and ease of doing business.

“We have worked to strengthen India as a nation with our reforms. One Nation-One Tax GST, One Nation-One Grid, One Nation-One Mobility Card, One Nation-One Ration Card. All these efforts are a reflection of our strong and clear policies,” he said, adding that last fiscal, the country received a record FDI of $84 billion from more than 100 countries and India has created a new record in the last financial year by exporting merchandise worth more than $ 417 billion.

He said that Indians should be proud of India’s growth story. “Every Indian will be proud of India’s growth story, according to which, we are the fastest growing economy among the G20 nations, the second-largest nation of internet users and hold the second position in the Global Retail Index,” he said, adding that India is the third-largest energy consumer.

Urging industrialists to invest in agricultural projects, especially in natural farming, the PM said with the Ganga flows through 25 to 30 districts of Uttar Pradesh. “The Union cabinet has made a provision for building a natural green farming corridor along the Ganga for a stretch of five kilometres on both sides. “Investors have a golden opportunity in the agricultural sector”, he said.