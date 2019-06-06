PM Modi reconstitutes Niti Aayog; Amit Shah ex-officio member

Prime minister Narendra Modi approved the reconstitution of think tank Niti Aayog on Thursday. Rajiv Kumar was renamed as the vice-chariman of National Institute for Transforming India (Niti Aayog).

The government has appointed Home minister Amit Shah, Defence minister Rajanth Singh, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar as ex-officio members.

Transport minister Nitin Gadkari, Commerce and Industry and Railway minister Piyush Goyal, Social Justice minister Thawar Chand Gehlot and Statistics minister Rao Inderjit Singh have been appointed as special invitees.

National Institution for Transforming India, better known as ‘NITI Aayog’ was constituted in 2015 when the Modi government chose to scrap the 65-year-old Planning Commission.